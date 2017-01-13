5 female bantamweight prospects the UFC should sign in 2017

There are plenty of fighters throughout MMA who deserve a shot in the UFC. Here are the top five female bantamweight prospects for 2017.

Welcome to year six of my annual “prospects the UFC should sign” series, in which I examine five MMA prospects per division the UFC should sign this year. It’s a series that started during my time at Bleacher Report, continued with my tenure at Today’s Knockout and stays alive this year through FanSided.

In this piece, I examine the women’s bantamweight division, a weight class that was once dominated by one woman, but now finds itself a shark tank with a new, tough champion. The division is in need of some growth, so the UFC needs to be on the lookout for new talent and prospects.

With that, I take a glimpse at five bantamweights the UFC needs to sign. I’ll try my hardest to stay away from fighters who are currently in top organizations (Bellator, WSOF, etc.), but a couple may pop up. In the past, I’ve had some great picks on the list and some that haven’t worked out. Below are the previous year’s selections, followed by the five women the UFC should offer roster spots to this year.

Previous Selections

2014 2015 2016 Leslie Smith* Irene Aldana* Irene Aldana* Rin Nakai* Agnieszka Niedzwiedz** Lina Lansberg* Larissa Pacheco* Pannie Kianzad** Taila Santos Agnieszka Niedzwiedz** DeAnna Bennett** (BW & SW) Julia Berezikova Pannie Kianzad** Tonya Evinger Jennifer Maia

*Indicates fighter was signed by the UFC

**Indicates fighter is ineligible due to two years on the list

Sinead Kavanaugh (4-0, Ireland)

Let’s be honest here. Ever since Conor McGregor took the UFC by storm, Irish MMA fighters have gotten more attention and even received some favorable treatment from the UFC and other high-level MMA promotions. Isn’t that why Charlie Ward made it to the UFC despite a spotty record? However, if there’s an Irish fighter that deserves a shot at the UFC it’s Sinead Kavanaugh, who had an excellent 2016.

Kavanaugh is a rep of the famous SBG Ireland camp, also home to McGregor. Running with SBG, her best attribute is her striking, which explains why two of her four pro wins come via knockout.

She took three fights in 2016, winning all of them. She opened up with a split verdict over Zarah Faim dos Santos, the closest fight of her career. In her sophomore 2016 effort, she finished Katarzyna Sadura with strikes in the BAMMA promotion, earning her a spot on the Bellator Ireland card. There, she scored a unanimous verdict over Greek fighter Elina Kallionidou.

I doubt she’s long term with Bellator, so if she’s free or can get free, the UFC should snag her. They could utilize her if they return to Ireland or if they need a body for the London card in March.

Ji Yeon Kim (6-0-2, South Korea)

The first and only Korean fighter in this year’s prospects series, Ji Yeon Kim has quickly established herself as a top prospect in the bantamweight division. The eight-fight veteran has looked very impressive overseas in the Asian regional market, which should translate to her coming to the USA and the UFC.

Just 27 years old, Kim is a jiu-jitsu stylist that has finished half of her wins via submission. She’s a slick, classical grappler that does well positionally and technically, which is why she’s able to tap out opponents. She’s also on a six-fight winning streak, as her two draws came in the first two pro bouts of her career.

She had another strong showing in 2016, winning both her fights. She started off her MMA year by scoring a unanimous decision over China’s Jin Tang, who was being bred to be the next big thing in Chinese MMA. She closed the year by choking out another Chinese opponent in Tao Li.

Given her marketability in Asia, Kim would be a valuable asset for the UFC. She’s also a fighter the promotion could build up from prospect status and try and brand into a contender at some point, if she stays the course.

Aspen Ladd (4-0*, United States)

When I was 21 years old, I was worried about what they were serving at the college cafeteria and if I had enough money scraped together to score a case of Keystone Light. Aspen Ladd’s biggest worry as a 21-year-old is winning cage fights on her way to scoring a contract at the highest level of MMA. She must be doing something right.

Ladd runs with the underrated MMA Gold Fight Team in California, and all her fights have come under the Invicta FC banner. She had a very good amateur career that led seamlessly to her undefeated pro career. All of her pro wins have come via finish, as she can smash you out with ground-and-pound or tap you out with submissions.

In 2016, Ladd went 2-0, continuing to solidify her status as one of the best prospect in the women’s bantamweight division. She scored a ground-and-pound finish of fellow prospect Kelly McGill before finishing the year by finishing Jessica Hoy in a similar fashion.

She will fight at Invicta in 2017, when she takes on Sijara Eubanks. Another win would likely have the UFC calling for this young, talented upstart. She could easily be a future title contender if she stays the course and continues her rapid development.

Taila Santos (14-0, Brazil)

Back for the second year in a row on this list, undefeated Brazilian Taila Santos is still one of the best 135ers outside the UFC. She’s a fighter that should find an opportunity ASAP, as the UFC comes to Brazil enough and needs help to fill up the division.

Still very young at 23 years old, she has 14 pro fights to her name already. She runs with the incredibly underrated Astra Fight Team in Brazil, which has turned out many good fighters throughout its history. She is a striker first and foremost, possessing good technique and power to finish her opponents.

In 2017, she lost out on a chance to fight with Invicta due to visa issues, something that would have helped raise her profile. That said, she fought only once in 2016. She earned a quick, first-round knockout over a regional talent. It’s hard to continue grabbing the UFC’s attention when you can’t stay busy or get mainstream fights.

She’s definitely a prospect the UFC should look at going forward. She has a proven track record and a lot of experience for her age. All of those things make her a fighter the UFC can develop and try to make a local Brazilian star under its promotion.

Juliana Velasquez (5-0, Brazil)

Speaking of top female bantamweight prospects from Brazil, another one that could be considered by the UFC in 2017 is Juliana Velasquez. The 30-year-old Brazilian has an undefeated record and has seamlessly transitioned over to MMA after a successful career in another combat art.

Trained in the art of judo, where she had great success, Velasquez moved over to MMA in 2014. With the help of Team Nogueira she has developed quickly and impressively. If you remember, she gained fame by accepting a fight with a male fighter, which was cancelled once negative publicity killed the bout.

Because of her judo background, she’s known for her strong takedowns and her high-level submissions. She was 2-0 in 2016, finishing respected Brazilian Elaine Albuquerque via TKO before finishing the year with a unanimous decision over Taynna Taygma.

Like the aforementioned Santos, Velasquez would be a strong fighter the UFC could market locally for one its many trips to Brazil. She would be a good signing to add bantamweight depth.

This article originally appeared on