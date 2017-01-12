UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn main card predictions

Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

Former two-division champion BJ Penn comes out of retirement to face rising star Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Phoenix.

To be completely honest, this matchup doesn’t bode well for the former champion.

Penn was once one of the best fighters on the planet but that time has come and gone as he’ll enter his matchup with Rodriguez as the older, slower and less powerful fighter. At 38 years old, Penn finds himself on a four-fight losing streak and without a win since 2010. The last time he fought, he was TKO’d by Frankie Edgar and the deterioration in his skills was evident.

Rodriguez has a huge opportunity on Sunday night. He’s taking on a well-respected legend and if he can put on a performance close to the ones that helped him amass a near perfect 9-1 record so far, he’ll make a lot of new fans in the process.

Prediction: Yair Rodriguez by third-round TKO

Zuffa LLC

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images