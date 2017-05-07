Conor McGregor shares photos of his newborn son Nick Schwartz @nick_schwartz May 7, 2017 at 1:10p ET Conor McGregor is now a father. McGregor tweeted a photo of his adorable newborn son - Conor Jack McGregor - on Sunday. McGregor wrote that bothe the baby and his partner Dee Devlin are "doing great." According to the Irish Mirror, McGregor was born Friday night in Dublin, and weighs eight pounds and 14 ounces. Conor McGregor Jr. already has a verified Instagram account with more than 40,000 followers UFC fighters congratulated McGregor and Devlin on social media. Next Gallery 6 Here’s what UFC 213 during International Fight Week looks like so far Start Gallery »