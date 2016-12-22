Ranking the 10 best UFC knockouts of 2016
2016 provided fans with countless exciting knockouts. But these 10 stuck out from the rest. Here are the top 10 UFC knockouts of 2016.Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Adam Hunger
10 -- Nate Marquardt vs. Tamdan McCrory
Middleweight standouts Nate Marquardt and Tamdan McCrory met at UFC Portland with the hopes of rising up the 185-pound rankings. McCrory pressed forward with just 30 seconds left to fight in the second round before Marquardt uncorked a right hook that left “The Barncat” stumbling around the Octagon.Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
As McCrory was coming to, Marquardt unleashed a hellacious head kick that sent his opponent reeling to the canvas with the ultimate KO struggle-face.Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
9 -- Jimi Manuwa vs. Ovince Saint Preux
“OSP better be careful. He came into this fight very confident, but if he continues to let Manuwa walk him down, one of these shots could put his lights out.” UFC commentator Brian Stann said exactly 1:10 before Jimi Manuwa folded Saint Preux with a ridiculous right hook-left hook combo.Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
8 -- Dooho Choi vs. Thiago Tavares
Dooho Choi scored first-round knockouts in his first two UFC fights, but against legit competition in Thiago Tavares, he put on his best performance.
Tavares tried his hardest to force Choi into a grueling grappling match, but as soon as Choi separated from the clinch, “The Korean Superboy” started picking him apart with his precision punches before dropping the veteran with a beautiful two-punch combo.Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
7 -- Fabricio Werdum vs. Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic not only knocked out then-champion Fabricio Werdum, he did it fighting backwards. For some strange reason, Werdum, a submission specialist, thought it was a good idea to press forward and all-out attack Miocic, who is known for his exceptional boxer.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
The decision backfired in a bad way as Werdum lost his belt and consciousness for a bit.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
6 -- John Makdessi vs. Lando Vannata
John Makdessi proved he was prone to head kicks when Donald Cerrone left him calling for timeout last year, and dynamic lightweight Lando Vannata capitalized on that weakness.Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
UFC 206: Makdessi v Vannata
In their featured bout on the UFC Fight Pass prelims, Vannata stopped Makdessi in his tracks with a gorgeous spinning hook kick that landed flush across his opponent’s face. Despite its awesomeness, Vannata’s finish was only the second-best head-kick knockout at UFC 206.Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
5 -- Matt Brown vs. Donald Cerrone
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone continued his impressive streak at welterweight in his UFC 206 bout against Matt Brown. Brown proved to be a formidable foe for “Cowboy” during the first two rounds of the bout. But in the third, Brown whiffed on a body shot, leaving his face open in the process.Getty Images Vaughn Ridley
Cerrone quickly realized Brown’s mistake and snapped off one of his patented head kicks that sent Brown’s stiffened body crashing to the canvas.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
4 -- Chris Weidman vs. Yoel Romero
Yoel Romero and Chris Weidman set out to prove which was more deserving of a middleweight title shot at UFC 205.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Romero stamped his ticket to a fight with current champion Michael Bisping by landing a ridiculous flying knee that not only flatlined the former champ Weidman, but left him with a possible permanent scar after opening up a HUGE gash on his head.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
3 -- Yair Rodriguez vs. Andre Fili
Exciting young featherweight Yair Rodriguez proved he was ready to tackle the 145-pound rankings -- and get a bigger share of promotional dollars -- with electric knockout of Andre Fili at UFC 197.
Rodriguez showed off his creativity throughout the fight, but it was his flying roundhouse kick midway through the second round that ended the fight.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
2 -- Robbie Lawler vs. Tyron Woodley
In potentially the most shocking knockout of the year, Tyron Woodley blasted Robbie Lawler with an overhand right that completely changed the landscape of the welterweight division. Lawler was thought to be one of the UFC’s most feared champions and was on his way to becoming one of its most dominant with back-to-back Fight of the Year performances. But Woodley ended all of that with his right hand.Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
1 -- Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez
Conor McGregor’s finish of Eddie Alvarez was as spectacular as it was historic. Fighting for his second UFC belt after winning the UFC featherweight title less than a year earlier, McGregor picked apart Alvarez with a wide array of punches and kicks from the opening bell to the final combo.
That combo, which saw McGregor land about five punches, dropped Alvarez for the third time, signaling the end of the fight and his reign as lightweight champion.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images