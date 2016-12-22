Ranking the 10 best UFC knockouts of 2016

8 -- Dooho Choi vs. Thiago Tavares

Dooho Choi scored first-round knockouts in his first two UFC fights, but against legit competition in Thiago Tavares, he put on his best performance.

Tavares tried his hardest to force Choi into a grueling grappling match, but as soon as Choi separated from the clinch, “The Korean Superboy” started picking him apart with his precision punches before dropping the veteran with a beautiful two-punch combo.

