Four underrated fights at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Kicking off the UFC Denver main card is a highly underrated scrap between featherweight showmen Alex Caceres and Jason Knight.

Caceres struggled to find his footing his first few years under the UFC banner as a bantamweight but has really settled in since moving to 145-pounds. He’s won two of his last three, with his only loss coming via split against dynamic featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez.

“Bruce LeeRoy” has some of the most exciting and unpredictable striking in the division and he’s very capable when and if the fight hits the mat.

His opponent, Knight, is a submission specialist who happens to love to brawl. He was affectionately dubbed “Baby Diaz” by some on social media during his split decision win over Jim Alers and followed that up strong victory against Dan Hooker in November.

This bout has “Fight of the Night” written all over it.

Joe Camporeale

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports