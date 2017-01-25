Four underrated fights at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena
The UFC heads to Denver for an exciting Fight Night headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena. Here are four fights on the card that are flying under the radar headed into Saturday night.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight
Kicking off the UFC Denver main card is a highly underrated scrap between featherweight showmen Alex Caceres and Jason Knight.
Caceres struggled to find his footing his first few years under the UFC banner as a bantamweight but has really settled in since moving to 145-pounds. He’s won two of his last three, with his only loss coming via split against dynamic featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez.
“Bruce LeeRoy” has some of the most exciting and unpredictable striking in the division and he’s very capable when and if the fight hits the mat.
His opponent, Knight, is a submission specialist who happens to love to brawl. He was affectionately dubbed “Baby Diaz” by some on social media during his split decision win over Jim Alers and followed that up strong victory against Dan Hooker in November.
This bout has “Fight of the Night” written all over it.Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Aljamain Sterling vs. Raphael Assuncao
Aljamain Sterling and Raphael Assuncao were originally slated to throw down on the main card of UFC Fight Night Albany until an injury forced the UFC to scrap the bout. Well, now, the top bantamweights are scheduled to meet again, but this time they’re tucked away on the FS1 prelims.
Their placement on the card doesn’t make this fight any less exciting, however.
Seventh-ranked Sterling won his first four fights -- three by finish -- before running into veteran Bryan Caraway last May. At 27, there’s no doubt Sterling is one of the best prospects on the roster but he’ll need a win on Saturday if he wants to maintain his placement in the bantamweight top 10.
Assuncao returned from a near-two-year absence in July when he faced TJ Dillashaw at UFC 200. Assuncao hung around for three rounds with the former champion but ended up walking away with his first loss since 2011. Despite that setback, the well-rounded Brazilian has an opportunity to jump back into the title picture with a strong win over Sterling in Denver.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Eric Spicely vs. Alessio Di Chirico
Eric Spicely won his last fight with ease, as he wrapped up the neck of then-15th ranked Thiago Santos in front of a hostile crowd at UFC Fight Night Brasilia in September.
Spicely was able to secure the submission win despite taking the bout against Santos on short notice and looks to build upon that performance against fellow grappler Alessio Di Chirico.
Di Chirico, who is 10-1 overall after losing a very close decision in his UFC debut, is a talented wrestler who doesn’t mind pushing forward and trading with his opponent.
The winner here will have their first chance to string together victories in the UFC and take another step toward the middleweight top 15.Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Nate Marquardt vs Sam Alvey
Heavy-handed middleweights Nate Marquardt and Sam Alvey slug it out in the FS1 prelims featured bout on Saturday night.
Marquardt and Alvey both tout a strong wrestling base but prefer to get it done with their hands on Fight Night. With a combined 48 finishes under their belt, this fight is likely to end with the referee calling a stop to the action.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC