Four underrated fights at UFC Fight Night Houston

Daniel Jolly vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Daniel Jolly vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Daniel Jolly got a tough draw in his UFC debut as he stepped in on short notice to face talented grappler Mishna Cirkunov at UFC Saskatoon in 2015. Nearly two years later, Jolly is back and with a much more even matchup than Cirkunov, who would go on to finish his next three fights in the Octagon.

Jolly has some pretty big power in his hands, as evidenced by his two knockouts in less than 30 seconds, but he prefers to fight out of the clinch before dragging the fight to the ground. His opponent, Khalil Rountree, is a strong, athletic light heavyweight who likes to stand-and-trade his way to victories.

So the first fight of the night will be an exciting striker vs. grappler matchup that is sure to set the evening off right.