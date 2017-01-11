Four fights flying under the radar at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn

Joe Lauzon vs Marcin Held

Longtime UFC submission specialist Joe Lauzon looks to get back into the win column when he faces off against fellow grappler Marcin Held in the co-main event of UFC Phoenix this weekend.

Lauzon has bounced between wins and losses over his last five fights and is coming off a closely contested split-decision loss to Jim Miller in August. But there’s no doubt the “Ultimate Fighter” alum has plenty left in the tank.

He’ll try not to become Held’s first UFC victory on Saturday night as the Polish fighter dropped a decision in his debut against Diego Sanchez. Held, like Lauzon, is a very accomplished grappler with a litany of medals, awards and accolades from various grappling tournaments and organizations.

