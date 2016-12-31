Five fights to make after UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey
Amanda Nunes vs. the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Amanda Nunes reign as UFC champion got off to a roaring start as “The Lioness” starched former champion Ronda Rousey, and now it’s time for her to start building her legacy.
Nunes’ next title defense will likely come against the winner of the UFC Denver main event between Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko. Pena has won four straight fights, including victories over Cat Zingano and Jessica Eye. Shevchenko is 2-1 in the Octagon, with her only loss coming against Nunes earlier this year.Getty Images Getty Images
Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw
TJ Dillashaw likely punched his ticket to another shot at the bantamweight title with his win over John Lineker at UFC 207. Dillashaw put on a masterclass against one of the hardest hitters in the division, and he’ll likely need to execute the same game plan against new champion Cody Garbrandt.
Garbrandt and Dillashaw were both members of Team Alpha Male but after a falling out with founder Urijah Faber, Dillashaw moved to a different camp. Now the two should cross paths in the Octagon with UFC gold on the line.
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Rick Story
Dong Hyun Kim wasn’t as impressive as he could have been in his fight against Tarec Saffiedine on Friday night. So despite the win, I don’t know if ninth-ranked Kim is ready to tackle the rest of the welterweight top 10. Not to mention, the rest of the division is mostly tied up.
Sitting at 10th in the rankings is talented grappler Rick Story, who is coming off a loss to Donald Cerrone but had won three straight before then. Story and Kim both have grappling bases but aren’t afraid to meet in the center of the Octagon and trade shots.
Ray Borg vs. Zach Makovsky
Ray Borg got back to his winning ways in a strong victory over Louis Smolka at UFC 207. The unanimous decision victory was Borg’s fourth in his last five fights and makes him a prime candidate to make a run at the title in 2017.
I’d love to see Borg and his suffocating style against a high-level grappler like Zach Makovsky. “Fun Size”, who is ranked 11th in the flyweight division, has fallen on tough times lately, with three straight losses, but the former Division-I wrestler and BJJ purple belt will give Borg a chance to show how he stacks up against elite grapplers.
Neil Magny vs. Carlos Condit
There aren’t many welterweight fighters than Neil Magny has faced and/or beaten in his ridiculous 13-fights-in-two-years streak. And with a win over sixth-ranked Johny Hendricks, he’s might be just one or two fights away from a shot at the welterweight belt.
One name that might be interested in a welterweight top contender’s bout is former interim champ Carlos Condit. Condit hasn’t fought since his UFC 195 epic against Robbie Lawler in January and likely wants any fight he takes to have championship implications.
Depending on how the UFC views his UFC 207 win, a fight with Magny could fit that bill.