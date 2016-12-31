Five fights to make after UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Amanda Nunes vs. the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes reign as UFC champion got off to a roaring start as “The Lioness” starched former champion Ronda Rousey, and now it’s time for her to start building her legacy.

Nunes’ next title defense will likely come against the winner of the UFC Denver main event between Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko. Pena has won four straight fights, including victories over Cat Zingano and Jessica Eye. Shevchenko is 2-1 in the Octagon, with her only loss coming against Nunes earlier this year.

Getty Images

Getty Images