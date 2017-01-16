Fighters react to Yair Rodriguez’s lopsided win over BJ Penn

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Penn

Budding superstar Yair Rodriguez took another big step toward a shot at the UFC featherweight title with his brutal beatdown of BJ Penn in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Phoenix on Sunday night.

Rodriguez controlled the action from the opening bell as he immediately tagged Penn with a flurry of punches and hurt the veteran with a slew of head kicks throughout the stanza.

Penn barely finished the first round on his feet and Rodriguez put him out of his misery in the second round with a vicious combination that floored the veteran before “Big” John McCarthy stepped in and called an end to the fight.

Here’s how fighters from across the UFC reacted to Rodriguez’s fifth straight win and Penn’s fourth straight loss.

Getty Images

Getty Images