Fighters react to Robert Whittaker's knockout win against 'Jacare' Souza Jonathan Bradley @Jon__Bradley Apr 15, 2017 at 9:56p ET Robert Whittaker firmly planted himself in the middleweight title conversation with his second-round finish of former Strikeforce champion and third-ranked "Jacare" Souza on Saturday night. The win was easily the biggest of Whittaker's career and pushes his win streak to seven, including four by KO/TKO. Check out what fighters from across the UFC landscape had to say about Whittaker's performance.