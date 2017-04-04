9 U.S. cities that deserve a major UFC event

Columbus, Ohio

The last time the UFC hit Columbus, Ohio was at UFC 96, where they filled the Nationwide Arena with over 17,000 fans, the fourth highest attended event that year -- behind events in much bigger cities. Our own Damon Martin, an Ohio native, explains why C-Bus deserves another big card:

“Columbus is always one of the top markets for ratings on TV and the UFC consistently did big shows here around the Arnold Classic but they haven't been back in years. Nationwide Arena is a perfect spot for a card plus, it's 3 hours from Pittsburgh, 2 hours from Cleveland, 2 hours from Cincy. Good middle spot and tons of fans here.”

Notable fighters from the area: Cody Garbrandt (Uhrichsville), Stipe Miocic (Euclid), Matt Brown (Jamestown)