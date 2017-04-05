5 takeaways from Dana White’s interview on ‘The Herd’

Mayweather is worth the headache

The UFC is putting a lot of the line by allowing its most popular fighter to potentially face all-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather later this year. But according the UFC president, the financial implications of the matchup far outweigh the negative impact of any perceived negative associations with Mayweather.

Colin Cowherd: Another story came out about Mayweather today where his daughter lost some competition and it was really an ugly moment. I wonder is Mayweather necessarily important or good for your business? His brand now, Dana, is getting so bad and so negative, I wonder if Mayweather is even worth the headache for UFC?

Dana White: It’s a fight that people do want to see. It’s intriguing and obviously it a fight that Conor wants because financially, it’s going to be massive for him. McGregor is a fighter I have a lot of respect for. He has stepped up in time where people who were at his level would never step up. I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again -- I’m the guy in the room, im the guy on the phone when these guys are looking down the barrel of a new opponent a week before the fight, and Conor McGregor doesn’t flinch. This kid steps up, he’ll fight anybody, anytime. You know, a lot of people say it, very few really mean it. Conor McGregor -- I can him the unicorn, man -- I’ve never dealt with a kid like this. So for him to have the opportunity to make this kind of money and this type of a fight that people are so interested in, worldwide, I almost feel like I have to make it.