5 reasons to watch UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Ronda Rousey’s comeback

Women’s mixed martial arts pioneer and former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey makes her long-awaited return Friday night. Fans and media members alike are interested in seeing how Rousey performs after spending more than a year away from the Octagon and out of the public eye. She won’t have it easy in her return, either, as she battles current champion Amanda Nunes, who has wins over Sara McMann and Miesha Tate.

Rousey maintains she’s been focused on nothing but this fight, even skipping out on fight week activities to spend all her time preparing for Nunes. If she returns the focused, competitive Rousey that we know, fans won’t be disappointed on fight night.