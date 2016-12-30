5 reasons to watch UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey
The UFC is hosting one more BIG pay-per-view before the year ends and it happens to feature one of the biggest stars to ever do it. Here are five reasons you might want to tune-in.
Ronda Rousey’s comeback
Women’s mixed martial arts pioneer and former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey makes her long-awaited return Friday night. Fans and media members alike are interested in seeing how Rousey performs after spending more than a year away from the Octagon and out of the public eye. She won’t have it easy in her return, either, as she battles current champion Amanda Nunes, who has wins over Sara McMann and Miesha Tate.
Rousey maintains she’s been focused on nothing but this fight, even skipping out on fight week activities to spend all her time preparing for Nunes. If she returns the focused, competitive Rousey that we know, fans won’t be disappointed on fight night.
Weight-cutting woes
Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks missed weight for the third straight time on Thursday morning -- this time by two and a half pounds -- and that doesn’t bode well for his bout against Neil Magny on Friday.
No doubt Hendricks is one of the most talented fighters on the roster, but his harsh weight cuts and the drastic effects it has on his body and his ability to perform the next day are shortening his career. “Bigg Rigg” was already in desperate need of a win on Friday, in what might turn out to be his last UFC fight at welterweight.
Charge up the Stun Gun
Dong Hyun “Stun Gun” Kim returns from more than a year away from the sport to try to make one last run at the 170-pound title. Kim won back-to-back fights in 2015 -- one by first-round knockout and one by third-round submission -- and looks to carry that momentum into his first fight of 2016.
In his 25 professional fights, Kim has only lost to current champion Tyron Woodley, former interim champ Carlos Condit and master grappler Demian Maia, so opponent Tarec Saffiedine will have a tough challenger scoring his third UFC win.
And new?
Sixth-ranked bantamweight Cody Garbrandt has talked the talk in the lead-up to his title fight with Dominick Cruz, but we’ll see if he can walk the walk when he comes face-to-face with one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the Octagon.
Garbrandt has been knocking opponents out left and right en route to a shot at the bantamweight king and if he can continue that trend at UFC 207, he’s in for a big, big 2017.
The next title challenger
If Dominick Cruz picks up a win on Friday, the next challenger to his throne should come from the main card bout between TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker.
Dillashaw lost the belt to Cruz earlier this year but bounced back nicely with a win over then-third ranked Raphael Assuncao. Lineker has been on a hot streak lately, winning six straight fights with three finishes along the way.
Whoever comes out of this banger of a fight deserves a shot at the belt.