5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov

Watch what you wish for

Unranked featherweight Artem Lobov called the UFC and asked for a fight with fourth-ranked Cub Swanson and he’ll get his wish this Saturday in Nashville.

Lobov saw Swanson’s “Fight of the Night” against Doo Ho Choi and wants a classic slugfest like that for himself.

But he might have bit off a little more than he can chew and might find himself on the wrong side of a “Performance of the Night” instead of “Fight of the Night.”