5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov

Here are five reasons to check out the UFC’s return to Nashville this weekend, live and free on FS1!
Watch what you wish for
Unranked featherweight Artem Lobov called the UFC and asked for a fight with fourth-ranked Cub Swanson and he’ll get his wish this Saturday in Nashville.
Lobov saw Swanson’s “Fight of the Night” against Doo Ho Choi and wants a classic slugfest like that for himself.
But he might have bit off a little more than he can chew and might find himself on the wrong side of a “Performance of the Night” instead of “Fight of the Night.”
Warm welcome
Former Invicta FC bantamweight contender Cindy Dandois makes her UFC debut this weekend and the promotion is throwing her right into the fire against 10th ranked submission specialist Alexis Davis.
Davis is just two fights removed from fighting for the UFC women’s bantamweight title and has some of the best jiu-jitsu in the division. But Dandois has been practicing judo and freestyle wrestling since she was a kid and will enter the bout presumably ready for anything Davis throws her way.
If the newcomer can get a finish in her debut, which would be her fourth straight win after finishing her last three opponents by submission, she will immediately find herself ranked among the division’s best.
Slugfests … plural
Aside from the main event between Swanson and Lobov, UFC Nashville has home to three other potential fan-friendly slugfests.
Veteran slugger Jake Ellenberger goes toe-to-toe with Mike Perry, whose two UFC wins have come by way of KO/TKO, to kick off the main card.
Then, bantamweight heavy hitters John Dodson and Eddie Wineland throw down on the main card. Dodson and Wineland have combined for nine knockouts in 13 UFC wins.
And finally, the co-main event is home to a “Fight of the Night” candidate before “Raging” Al Iaquinta and Diego Sanchez, two fighters known to fight at a furious pace from bell to bell.
Streak’N Sam
“Smile’N” Sam Alvey won’t quit smiling and apparently he won’t quit winning. Since dropping his second straight fight in June of 2016, Alvey has somehow fought four more times since then, winning all four, including two by finish.
He looks for his fifth straight win against former title challenger Thales Leites this weekend in Nashville.
Rankings, here we come!
Four unranked fighters take the Octagon this weekend with the chance to crack the top 15 in their respective divisions.
The aforementioned Dandois battles 10th-ranked Davis while in the strawweight division heavy-handed Danielle Taylor looks to earn her second UFC win with a victory over 14th-ranked Jessica Penne.
On the main card, power-puncher Mike Perry tries to bounce back from his first career loss when he faces 13th-ranked Jake Ellenberger.
And last but certainly not least, Marcos De Lima can crack the light heavyweight rankings with a win over eighth-ranked Ovince Saint Preux.