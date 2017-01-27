5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena
The UFC heads to Denver on Saturday night for its first UFC on FOX event of 2017. Other than the fact that it's live and free, here are five reasons you might want to check out the exciting slate of fights this weekend.
Who’s got next?
The winner of the main event bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena will leave UFC Denver with much more than just a win on their record -- they’ll likely earn the next shot the women’s bantamweight title too.
Both Shevchenko and Pena are coming off strong wins against former title challenger, so it’s only fitting they meet in Saturday’s No. 1 contender bout to duke it out for a chance to face current champion Amanda Nunes.
Last fight I took an L, but tonight I bounce back?
Aljamain Sterling was on the cusp of entering the men’s bantamweight title conversation before he ran into the stifling grappling of Bryan Caraway and suffered the first loss of his professional career.
Sterling has a chance to get back in the win column and also back in the title conversation with a strong win over veteran Raphael Assuncao on Saturday night. It remains to be seen, however, how the 27-year-old fighter will bounce back from his first career setback.
He'll either use it to get better or let the loss define him. We're betting on the former.
Watch what you wish for?
Former Strikeforce title challenger Jorge Masvidal has been very vocal about his desire to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and will get his wish in front of a hostile crowd in Denver on Saturday.
Masvidal enters the bout ranked seven spots lower than Cerrone but will be the first legit striker “Cowboy” has faced in the division. If “Gamebred” can back up all his talk against the immensely talented and streaking Cerrone, it should serve as a huge boost to not only his standings in the rankings but his career.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Prospect turned contender
Heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou has a huge opportunity in front of him on Saturday night. After winning his first four UFC fights by stoppage, including a nifty kimura lock in his last fight, the UFC has matched the Cameroonian up with former champion Andrei Arlovski.
Arlovski sits just outside the heavyweight top five despite three straight losses and his weathered chin leaves him susceptible to Ngannou’s heavy hands. But “The Pit Bull” will, by and large, be the most experienced and decorated fighter Ngannou has faced inside the Octagon and will make “The Predator” prove he’s ready for the best heavyweights in the world.Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Fierce featherweights
The UFC featherweight division is as hot as it’s ever been and up-and-comers Alex Caceres and Jason Knight only add to the allure.
Caceres hung around for five rounds with Yair Rodriguez before losing a split decision to the top prospect. It wasn’t your typical loss, though. Caceres proved he could be just as dynamic and high flying as anyone on the roster and deserved to taken seriously in the division.
Just like against Rodriguez, he won't have to go looking for a fight against Knight. Knight is an aggressive striker with the ground game to match. All three of his UFC fights have been nothing short of exciting and his style coupled with Caceres' should make for a thrilling clash.