5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena

Last fight I took an L, but tonight I bounce back?

Aljamain Sterling was on the cusp of entering the men’s bantamweight title conversation before he ran into the stifling grappling of Bryan Caraway and suffered the first loss of his professional career.

Sterling has a chance to get back in the win column and also back in the title conversation with a strong win over veteran Raphael Assuncao on Saturday night. It remains to be seen, however, how the 27-year-old fighter will bounce back from his first career setback.

He’ll either use it to get better or let the loss define him. We’re betting on the former.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC