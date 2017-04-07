5 reasons to watch UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2

Who will fight Jon Jones?

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson have both avoided talking about Jon Jones headed into their bout at UFC 210 but there’s no doubt the former champion looms large in the background of this matchup.

Cormier and Johnson are fighting for the full light heavyweight title on Saturday and the winner will likely be challenged by Jones next. Jones, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, never lost his belt inside the Octagon and is finally making his UFC return later this year after fighting just twice since 2015 during to a string of outside of the Octagon issues and a failed drug test.

The UFC 210 main event might not directly be thinking about Jones now, but in the back of their heads, they know they’ll eventually need to beat him to validate their title.