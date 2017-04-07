5 reasons to watch UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2

Buffalo is home to the UFC’s fourth trip to the state of New York as Daniel Cormier battles Anthony Johnson in the main event of UFC 210.
Here are five storylines from the action-packed card that make UFC 210 a can’t-miss show.
Who will fight Jon Jones?
Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson have both avoided talking about Jon Jones headed into their bout at UFC 210 but there’s no doubt the former champion looms large in the background of this matchup.
Cormier and Johnson are fighting for the full light heavyweight title on Saturday and the winner will likely be challenged by Jones next. Jones, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, never lost his belt inside the Octagon and is finally making his UFC return later this year after fighting just twice since 2015 during to a string of outside of the Octagon issues and a failed drug test.
The UFC 210 main event might not directly be thinking about Jones now, but in the back of their heads, they know they’ll eventually need to beat him to validate their title.
Middleweight eliminator
The clouded middleweight title picture looks to get a bit clearer this weekend when contenders Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman face off in the UFC 210 co-main event.
Weidman is fighting in his home state for the second straight time but he’s hoping it goes better than the first time around when he suffered a KO at the hands of Yoel Romero.
The devastating loss set Weidman back a bit in his efforts to regain the title but his standing as the fourth-ranked middleweight in the world still puts him in striking distance. Standing in front of him on Saturday is a tough test in fifth-ranked Gegard Mousasi.
Mousasi might have the most momentum right now of any fighter in the middleweight division as he’s won four straight fights, including three by KO/TKO. A win here won’t guarantee a title shot for Mousasi but it clears another contender out of his way.
“The Fury” is back
Myles Jury was once one of the most promising prospects on the roster as he reeled off six straight wins with three finishes along the way to start his UFC career. But after a decision loss to Donald Cerrone in 2015 and a submission loss to Charles Oliveira later that year in his featherweight debut, Jury spent the next year and a half on the sidelines.
He returns Saturday night in the FS1 featured prelim against well-rounded featherweight Mike De La Torre and hopes to return to the form that thrust him into high regard amongst UFC fans.
Career crossroads
After exciting starts to their respective careers, Brazilian fighters Thiago Alves and Charles Oliveira enter UFC 210 at a crossroads.
Alves won nine of his first 11 fights en route to a shot at Georges St-Pierre’s belt back in 2009 but since then has managed just four wins to go with five losses. He’s in jeopardy of losing his third straight against Patrick Cote on Saturday night.
Oliveira is one of the most talented grapplers in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions with eight UFC submissions to his name, but he hasn’t been able to put together victories lately. After being submitted in back-to-back fights, he makes his way back to lightweight where he faces a stiff test in Will Brooks.
Kamaru on the rise
"Ultimate Fighter" winner Kamaru Usman shot for the moon when he called out Demian Maia after his fourth straight win last November and while he didn’t get his wish, he definitely landed amongst the stars as he cracked the welterweight top 15.
If Usman continues to impress, the same way he has in his first four UFC fights, he’ll find himself closer to that Maia fight in no time.