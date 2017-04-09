5 fights to make after UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 2

Jimi Manuwa is the No. 1 contender after Anthony Johnson’s retirement and I think he would be a fantastic challenger to Daniel Cormier’s belt. But we all know that Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 2 is the fight to make and the time to make it is now.

Jones, who is currently serving a suspension for a failed drug test at UFC 200, will be eligible to fight again in July. That gives Cormier a few weeks to rest before hopping in to camp again to prepare to avenge the only loss of his professional career.