5 can’t-miss UFC fights headed to the Octagon in January

Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

Former lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn hasn’t fought since a TKO loss to Frankie Edgar in 2014 and hasn’t won a fight since 2010. Those facts haven’t deterred his UFC comeback though, as he returns against budding star Yair Rodriguez on Jan. 15 at UFC Fight Night.

Rodriguez is one of the best prospects on the roster and has already cracked the featherweight top 10 thanks to four straight action-packed performances against fellow prospects.

Now, he’ll get a chance to battle a veteran and officially gain some mainstream notoriety in the process.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Camporeale