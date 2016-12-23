10 UFC fighters we’re most excited about in 2017

Conor McGregor

Admittedly, we are more excited for what’s coming for Conor McGregor outside of the Octagon in 2017, than inside of it. The Irishman reached all new heights in late 2016, when he won the lightweight title to become the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion and that opened the door for him to explore the various options now at his doorstep.

According to UFC president Dana White, McGregor will be on the shelf for about 10 months while he prepares for the birth of his first child. That hasn’t stopped him from locking up a cameo on “Game of Thrones” and drawing serious interest from the WWE, though.

2016 was a huge year for McGregor, but 2017 figures to be just as big.

