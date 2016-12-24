UFC heavyweights Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum throw down in one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory. Werdum choked Velasquez out in their first matchup at UFC 188 to win the heavyweight title but has since lost the belt. That doesn’t make this fight any less exciting, as the winner will walk away with bragging rights and a likely shot at the heavyweight title.

In honor of this epic rematch, let’s take a look at the 10 best rematches in UFC history. (In no particular order)

