WTA Tour: updated rankings after Serena Williams Australian Open title

WTA Tour: here’s a look at the rankings in women’s singles tennis after Serena Williams won yet another Australian Open title.

The WTA Tour is off to a fantastic start in 2017.

Serena Williams took home her seventh Australian Open title and moved back atop the rankings in women’s singles tennis. Here’s a look at the top five as we move into the upcoming tournaments.

Angelique Kerber had a whirlwind 2016 tour, seeing herself advance to the world No. 1 ranking after winning both the 2016 Australian Open and US Open. In 2017, however, her time at No. 1 has been cut short by Williams.

Serena Williams Angelique Kerber Karolina Pliskova Simona Halep Dominika Cibulkova

Williams has a slight lead over Kerber atop the rankings after her Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park. Kerber is still, however, well-positioned in the No. 2 spot. She is almost 2,000 points ahead of Pliskova.

Halep faced yet another early exit from Melbourne Park and failed to gain momentum in the month of January. She manages to remain just above Cibulkova in the No. 4 position. The 27-year-old Cibulkova is gaining though. She is 88 points behind Halep.

The 2017 WTA Tour is bringing a strong mix of veteran and youthful talent to the table. At 35-years-old, Williams is still playing some of her best tennis. Pliskova, Halep, and Cibulkova will, however, continue to remain a threat to the top two players in women’s singles tennis. Another player to look out for is American Madison Keys who is recovering from a wrist surgery.

