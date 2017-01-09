WTA Tour: 5 exciting young players to watch in 2017

WTA Tour: the 2017 season is underway. There are plenty of players to watch in women’s tennis this year. Here are five young players that can have breakout seasons.

Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams are not the only players to watch on the 2017 WTA Tour.

The field is competitive and filled with plenty of young talent on the WTA Tour this season. Women’s tennis is experiencing a resurgence through the younger generation of players. Even Kerber, just 28-years-old, being the new world No. 1 to start the season is significant.

2016 saw a number of players make a name for themselves.

The 2017 WTA Tour might very well include several new Grand Slam winners and signify a changing of the guard in favor of a new generation.

With the season now underway, here are five players to watch in 2017.

WTA Tour 2017

Monica Puig

Monica Puig made a splash in 2016 when she upset Angelique Kerber at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio. She came away with the gold medal in women’s singles tennis.

At just 23-years-old, Puig saw herself break into the top 30 on the WTA Tour in September of 2016. Now, she is poised to make a run higher in the rankings in 2017. Beyond her impressive play at the Summer Olympics, the Puerto Rican tennis player also played well at the 2017 Australian and French Open.

Her strong play in Grand Slams, and high profile tournaments such as the Olympics, make her a player to watch in 2017.

Puig even hosted an exhibition match this offseason where she defeated former world No. 1 and tennis superstar Maria Sharapova. Look for her to standout on the 2017 WTA Tour.

WTA Tour 2017

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard is taking the steps necessary to be a top player.

The young Canadian tennis player reunited with her old coach during the offseason and is building a new team around her. She is just 22-years-old and has already reached as high as world No. 5 on the WTA Tour in 2014. Since then, however, Bouchard has slipped in the rankings.

At such a young age though, Bouchard has what it takes to be a consistently top ranked player. She is already proven when it comes to major tournaments, having advanced to a finals at Wimbledon in 2014 along with multiple semifinals that same year.

Look for Eugenie Bouchard to come into her own over the next several years. Her offseason moves could have set her up for a big 2017 WTA Tour.

WTA Tour 2017

Dominika Cibulkova

Dominika Cibulkova might have more momentum than anyone else on tour going into 2017. She is coming off of a debut WTA Tour Finals tournament where she did the impossible.

After upsetting world No. 1 Angelique Kerber to win the WTA Tour Finals, Cibulkova is a must watch this season. At 27-years-old, the Slovak tennis player has a fair amount of experience on tour. She is still, however, just coming into her prime.

She starts the 2017 WTA Tour off at the highest position she has ever been ranked – No. 5. Look for her to take full advantage of the momentum and win several titles this season.

WTA Tour 2017

Madison Keys

Madison Keys is a 21-year-old American tennis player.

Her 2017 WTA Tour will be slightly delayed due to a wrist injury she is recovering from. She will miss the Australian Open, but look out for her midseason.

Keys is coming off of a 2016 that saw her make a debut at the season-ending WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. The young player may very well be the future of American women’s tennis. She had deep runs at both the French Open and the US Open in 2016 and saw herself break into the WTA top 10. Currently ranked No. 8, Keys may slip some while she is out recovering, but will quickly bounce back in the rankings.

Look for Madison Keys to make a surge in mid to late 2017.

WTA Tour 2017

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki is a name you already know.

The former world No. 1, however, is just 26-years-old. At such a young age, she has already topped the rankings and impressed on tour.

2017 could prove to be the year that the Danish tennis star breaks back into the top 10. She ended the 2016 WTA Tour reaching world No. 19 in the rankings. A strong second half of the season brought Wozniacki back to life.

With 25 career singles titles on the tour, Wozniacki has the experience necessary to be the best in tennis. She will undoubtedly be a contender in all of the major tournaments where she will seek her first ever Grand Slam title.

Look for Wozniacki to once again become a top name in tennis.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on