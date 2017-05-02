Wozniacki, Strycova, Stosur reach 2nd round at Prague Open (May 2, 2017)

PRAGUE (AP) Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating Misaki Doi of Japan 6-0, 7-5 Tuesday.

The former No. 1 from Denmark will next face Jelena Ostapenko.

Also, third-seeded Barbora Strycova dispatched Julia Goerges of Germany 6-4, 6-0 to play another Czech, qualifier Lucie Hradecka.

Fourth-seeded Sam Stosur beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3. The Australian will play next face Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated Christina McHale 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Lucie Safarova, the defending champion, came from one set down to beat Kristina Kucova 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 while unseeded Mona Barthel upset sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang 6-0, 6-3.

Ana Konjuh, Katerina Siniakova, Kristyna Pliskova and Natalia Vikhlyantseva also advanced on Tuesday.