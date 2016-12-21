Victoria Azarenka announces birth of son on social media

Victoria Azarenka is a former world No. 1 tennis player. She stepped away in 2016 due to pregnancy and just announced the birth of her first child.

Victoria Azarenka had happy news on Monday.

Via her social media accounts, the star tennis player announced the birth of her son.

Azarenka seemed in high spirits Monday and included a picture of her with her newborn son. The Belarusian tennis star is a fan favorite and regularly interacts with her fans.

The former world No. 1 had this to say via her Instagram and Twitter accounts: “Today I had my hardest fight and my very best victory! Our son was born healthy and happy! So thankful and blessed! Thank you.”

In recent interviews, Azarenka stated that she is planning to return to tennis soon. Although there is no timetable for her return to the court, the tennis world can speculate that she will remain away from the WTA Tour for the next few months. Azarenka continued to stay in tennis shape throughout her pregnancy and it is well known the Belarusian player is a fierce competitor.

Even if she spends the next several months at home with her newborn son, there is no doubt that Victoria Azarenka will return in fine form, hopefully midway throughout the 2017 WTA Tour.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on