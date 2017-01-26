Venus Williams, 36, has most beautiful celebration after making Aussie Open final

We have 48 hours to revel and delight in the amazement, appreciation and awe of 36-year-old Venus Williams making it back to another Grand Slam final, eight years after her last one (Wimbledon in 2009) and 14 years on from her last last championship appearance at the Australian Open. But before we honor and celebrate a career prior to Saturday morning’s final, let’s celebrate the win that got her there. Venus sure did and it might be the greatest thing you’ll ever see on a tennis court.

Dance like nobody’s watching, Vee. You’ve earned it.