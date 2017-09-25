US Open finalists knocked out in first round in Wuhan

WUHAN, China (AP) U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and runner-up Madison Keys were knocked out of the Wuhan Open in straight-sets first-round upsets Monday.

In their first matches since the final at Flushing Meadows, 17th-ranked Stephens succumbed to 55th-ranked Chinese Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-2, while 12th-ranked Keys lost to 79th-ranked qualifier Varvara Lepchenko 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Stephens, the hardcourt tournament’s 14th seed, was quickly playing catch-up as Wang, cheered on by a partisan home crowd, broke the American’s second and fourth service games for a decisive 5-2 lead in the first set.

Wang capitalized by breaking Stephens twice in a row to build a 5-1 second-set lead. Stephens fought hard as the last two games went to deuce, but Wang finally secured the victory in 1 hour, 11 minutes, on her sixth match point.

The 22-year-old Keys – ranked 12th and seeded 10th in this tournament – was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in 1 hour, 49 minutes by 31-year-old Lepchenko.

The Uzbekistan-born naturalized American took a 2-0 first set lead after Keys lost her first service game, and made it 4-1 when she broke serve again, soon taking the set in 33 minutes.

Lepchenko fought back after an early lost service game in the second set, and while broken again serving for the match at 6-5, she established a 5-1 lead in the tiebreaker which proved insurmountable.