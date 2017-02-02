Thompson to make Davis Cup singles debut for Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Jordan Thompson will make his Davis Cup singles debut for Australia against Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely in Friday’s World Group opener on hard courts at Kooyong.

Following Thursday’s draw, Australian No. 1 Nick Kyrgios will play Jan Satral in the other opening singles match.

Bernard Tomic made himself unavailable. Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt earlier said Tomic’s decision was disappointing, ”but I’m not going to … beg guys to play for their country.”

Sam Groth and John Peers are expected to play doubles for Australia on Saturday. Radek Stepanek and Zdenek Kolar are other members of the Czech team.

Peers won the Australian Open doubles title last week with Finland’s Henri Kontinen.

The winner of the Australia vs. Czech match will play either Switzerland or the United States in April.