The Latest: Madison Keys upset by Camila Giorgi at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

—

9:25 p.m.

Madison Keys is done at Wimbledon after the second round, her earliest loss at the grass-court tournament.

The 17th-seeded American saved four match points in the second set but faded in the third, beaten by Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-7 (10), 6-1.

Keys was a quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2015, and her three other previous appearances ended in the third or fourth round.

But she has struggled this year with her left wrist. She had an operation last October, missed the start of this season, then needed a second surgery on the wrist last month after the French Open to remove scar tissue.

The 86th-ranked Giorgi’s best performance at Wimbledon was getting to the fourth round in 2012.

—

9:15 p.m.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko came back to reach Wimbledon’s third round for the first time by beating 142nd-ranked Canadian qualifier Francoise Abanda 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Ostapenko had never won a tour title of any sort before surprisingly earning her first at a Grand Slam tournament last month in Paris while ranked 47th and unseeded.

She is seeded 13th at the All England Club, where she was the junior champion in 2014.

Against Abanda in a matchup between two 20-year-olds, Ostapenko played her usual brand of high-risk, high-reward tennis, overcoming 39 unforced errors by compiling a 31-17 edge in winners.

—

9 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has won 26 consecutive Grand Slam sets after a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Donald Young of the U.S. at Wimbledon.

Two-time champion Nadal is into the third round at the All England Club for the first time since 2014 – and only the second since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2011 final.

Nadal did not drop any of the 20 sets he played en route to winning his record 10th French Open championship last month. And both of his Wimbledon match victories this week have come in straight sets.

Nadal will play 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov on Friday.

—

7:50 p.m.

Petra Kvitova’s attempt to win a third Wimbledon title ended in the second round against 95th-ranked Madison Brengle of the U.S.

The 11th-seeded Kvitova was upset by Brengle 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Kvitova, the champion in 2011 and 2014, was playing in only the third tournament of her comeback after being cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic a little more than six months ago. Kvitova needed surgery on her left hand, the one she uses to swing a racket.

She made 38 unforced errors and had nine double-faults.

Brengle, a 27-year-old from Dover, Delaware, lost in the first round at Wimbledon in each of her two previous appearances.

—

6:50 p.m.

Venus Williams has come back to win and reach Wimbledon’s third round after dropping the opening set against Wang Qiang of China.

Williams powered her way through the final set to pull out the 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory. She wound up with more than twice as many winners as her opponent, 43 to 20.

This is Williams’ first tournament since a two-car crash police say she caused in Florida on June 9. A 78-year-old passenger in the other vehicle died about two weeks later.

Williams also beat Wang at the French Open in May. The 55th-ranked Wang has never been to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament.

Williams owns seven major titles, including five at Wimbledon. Wednesday’s match was her 97th in the main draw at the All England Club, breaking a tie with her sister Serena for the most among active players.

—

6:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is apparently a hockey fan – and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is apparently a fan of the tennis star.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic sent out a tweet with a photo of the two athletes together and said he is happy to have Subban in town to watch him play at the All England Club.

Djokovic is scheduled to play his second-round match on Thursday against Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic.

Subban helped the Predators reach last season’s Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

—

6:20 p.m.

Andy Murray’s hip looks just fine.

The defending champion advanced to the third round at Wimbledon by beating Dustin Brown of Germany 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Murray entered the tournament with questions about his hip after skipping two exhibition matches last week. But he has lost only 14 games so far, seven in each of his opening two matches at the All England Club.

The two-time champion will next face 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

—

6:05 p.m.

Five-time champion Venus Williams has forced a third set against Wang Qiang of China in Wimbledon’s second round.

Williams won the second set 6-4 after dropping the first by the same score.

—

5:50 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev expressed his anger after losing at Wimbledon by throwing some coins at the foot of the chair umpire’s chair.

Medvedev, an unseeded Russian who beat Stan Wawrinka in the first round, lost to Ruben Bemelmans 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round.

After the match ended, both players shook hands with chair umpire Mariana Alves. Medvedev then grabbed his wallet and pulled out some coins and tossed them toward the chair.

—

5:35 p.m.

Venus Williams has dropped the opening set of her second-round Wimbledon match against Wang Qiang of China by a 6-4 score.

Williams led 4-2 early on before losing four games in a row.

Williams is a five-time champion at Wimbledon and is seeded 10th. Wang, who lost to Williams in the first round of the French Open in May, is ranked 55th.

—

1:25 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka is back in the third round at Wimbledon.

The two-time semifinalist at the All England Club beat 15th-seeded Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3 on No. 3 Court.

Azarenka recently returned to action after giving birth in December. Wednesday’s match was only her fourth of the season. She missed last year’s tournament because of injury and hasn’t played at a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open.

Azarenka, a former No. 1 but unseeded at Wimbledon, will next face Heather Watson.

—

11:10 a.m.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the race was on to get the best spot on Mount Murray.

The hill next to No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, formerly known as Henman Hill, is a coveted spot for Day 3 at the All England Club because British players Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will be playing their second-round matches on Centre Court.

Thousands of fans on the grounds and without tickets to the main stadium often gather on the hill to watch the action on a giant TV screen.

The area was named Henman Hill in honor of Tim Henman, another British player but one who never was able to win the title. The nickname shifted to Murray when he came on the scene and eventually ended the country’s 77-year wait for a homegrown men’s winner when he won the title in 2013.

On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Konta will be first on Centre Court against Donna Vekic. Murray follows against Dustin Brown.

Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will be on Centre Court after Murray against Donald Young, while five-time champion Venus Williams is scheduled to face Wang Qiang on No. 1 Court.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis