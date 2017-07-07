The Latest: Lawyers dispute fault in Venus Williams crash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The Latest on a fatal car crash involving tennis star Venus Williams (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Attorneys for tennis star Venus Williams and the wife of a man who died in a car crash are each saying the other woman caused the accident.

Video released Friday by Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police show Williams had a green light when she entered a six-lane boulevard June 9 but stopped when a car turning left cut her off.

When she continued straight, she moved into the path of a car driven by Linda Barson, who then had a green light. Barson’s sedan slammed into Williams’ SUV. Barson’s 79-year-old husband, Jerome Barson, died June 22 from his injuries.

Williams’ attorney Malcolm Cunningham said Friday it was Linda Barson’s obligation to make sure no cars remained in the intersection before she entered. Linda Barson’s attorney, Michael Steinger, said Williams was required to make sure no cars were coming before she entered the Barsons’ lane.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. They rescinded an earlier report blaming Williams and say no blame is now assigned pending the investigation’s conclusion.

—

5 p.m.

