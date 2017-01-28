The Latest: Hungary’s Piros wins boys’ title in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The Latest on Saturday from the Australian Open (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Hungary’s Zsombor Piros has won the country’s first Australian Open boys’ championship.

Piros, the 15th seed, had to work for nearly two hours to beat fourth-seeded Yshai Oliel of Israel 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

It was only the second Grand Slam junior event for the 17-year-old from Budapest. He lost second round at Melbourne Park last year.

The opening set was the only one Piros lost on his way to the title. He beat the second and fifth seeds before outslugging the Israeli left-hander in the final.

Oliel, who beat top-seeded Wu Yibing of China in the semifinals, proved less steady than his opponent in the long baseline rallies.

With the title in the balance at 1-1 in the deciding set, Piros slumped to 0-40. The right-hander, who lists magic tricks among his hobbies, found a way to scramble out of that service game and grew in confidence from there.

He broke for 4-2 and was untroubled in the next two service games to close out the match.

—

8:20 p.m.

After a nervous start, Serena Williams has won the first set against her sister, Venus, 6-4, in the final of the Australian Open.

Serena Williams looked off her game at the start, dropping serve twice to open the set. She double-faulted three times in the fourth game of the match to allow Venus to pull even again at 2-all.

Venus Williams had trouble holding serve, as well, getting broken three times. The players combined for 29 unforced errors in an uneven set.

Serena Williams took out her frustrations on her racket at one point, slamming it to the court after slipping in the back-court and nearly snapping it in half.

Serena Williams is trying to win her 23rd Grand Slam title, moving one past Steffi Graf to set a new record in the Open era. Venus Williams is back in the final of the Australian Open for the first time since 2003.

—

3:35 p.m.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk has duplicated the feat of Croatian Mirjana Lucic 20 years ago when she won the Australian Open girls singles title.

Kostyuk, who’s 14, utilized her powerful ground strokes to outlast top-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Lucic-Baroni, a surprise women’s singles semifinalist this year, was also 14 when she beat Germany’s Marlene Weingartner 6-2, 6-2 in the 1997 Australian junior final.

Kostyuk, who broke Masarova’s serve in the ninth game of the final set, is the first Ukraine player to win the Australian Open girls title.

—

3:25 p.m.

In an evening match, Serena Williams was scheduled to play her sister Venus in the women’s final. A win by Serena would be her 23rd major title, breaking the Open-era record of 22 that she held with Steffi Graf.

In the men’s doubles final, American twins Bob and Mike Bryan looked to win their seventh Australian title when they played Henri Kontinen of Finland and Australian John Peers.