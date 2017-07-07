The Latest: Croatian teen Konjuh beats No. 8 seed Cibulkova

LONDON (AP) The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

—

4 p.m.

Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh upset eighth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

The 19-year-old Konjuh is the youngest woman left in the draw.

She compiled a 54-22 edge in winners against Cibulkova, who was the runner-up at the 2014 Australian Open.

Konjuh is seeded 27th at the All England Club. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was a run to the quarterfinals at last year’s U.S. Open.

The victory over Cibulkova was only the second for Konjuh in eight career matches against women ranked in the top 10.

—

3:30 p.m.

Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan lost in the third round of Wimbledon to 18th-seeded Robert Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

This was their fifth match against each other on tour – and the first won by Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut reached the fourth round at the All England Club for the second year in a row. But he has never reached the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament, losing all eight previous times he got to the round of 16 at majors.

Bautista Agut’s next opponent is No. 7 seed Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion. Cilic advanced by beating No. 26 seed Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Cilic lost in the Wimbledon quarterfinals each of the past three years.

—

3:20 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka has made it into the second week at Wimbledon.

The former No. 1 from Belarus beat Heather Watson 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the third round on Centre Court.

The two-time Australian Open champion was playing for only the fifth time since giving birth in December. Azarenka missed last year’s Wimbledon tournament because of injury and hasn’t played at a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open.

—

2:45 p.m.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia figured out the perfect outfit for his appearance in the Royal Box at Wimbledon’s Centre Court: a green jacket.

Garcia, who won his first major golf title at Augusta National in April, sat in the invitation-only special seats behind one of the baselines in the main stadium at the All England Club on Friday.

Garcia wore a yellow tie and the jacket famously given to the winner of the Masters each year.

Another celebrity of the sports world sitting in the Royal Box as Heather Watson of Britain faced two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus: former soccer star David Beckham.

—

11:45 a.m.

Play has started on the outside courts at Wimbledon.

Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori was on No. 3 Court against Roberto Bautista Agut, while 16th-seeded Gilles Muller was playing Aljaz Bedene on No. 2 Court.

The main courts will start at about 1 p.m., with former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka first up on Centre Court. Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are also scheduled to play in the main stadium.

Venus Williams, a five-time champion at the All England Club, will be playing later on No. 1 Court.

—

10:35 a.m.

A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.

Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, ”is currently undergoing more scans this morning.”

Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set’s opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.

In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women’s doubles.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis