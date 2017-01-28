Tennis world pays tribute as Serena Williams wins record 23rd major

Serena Williams won the Australian Open Saturday, her record 23rd major. Tributes from around the tennis world were quick to flood in.

Serena Williams won her record 23rd Grand Slam Saturday, defeating her sister Venus 6-4,6-4 in the Australian Open final. She didn’t drop a set throughout the fortnight, and regained her status as world No. 1.

The 2017 Australian Open has been a display of showmanship for the current legends of the sport. The combined ages of all the singles finalists this year is 136 (Venus Williams, 36; Serena, 35; Roger Federer, 35; Rafael Nadal, 30).

With the win down under, Serena now equals her seven Wimbledon titles:

“It’s never enough, 23, 24, 25,” Serena said to the Rod Lever arena crowd. “I felt like I really elevated my game this year.”

And it’s only January. There’s one more record to chase, Margaret Court’s 24 majors across the Open and amateur eras.

“Good on her if she’s good enough to do it,” Court said earlier during the tournament.

Williams spent just six months tied with Steffi Graf on 22 majors after her Wimbledon win last year. When Williams equaled Graf’s record at Wimbledon last year, the German player, ever gracious, congratulated her both on Facebook and Twitter.

“What an incredible performance by Serena at Wimbledon,” Graf wrote on her Facebook page.

Both sisters were serious throughout the match, but shared a long embrace at the net at the end of the contest.

“Your win has always been my win,” Venus, 36, told the crowd, who had been pulling for her during the final. “All the times I couldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there.”

Her remarks were echoed in kind by Serena.

“There’s no way I would have anything without her. She’s my inspiration,” Serena said about Venus in her remarks at the ceremony afterwards. “She’s the only reason I’m standing here today, and the only reason that the Williams sisters exist. So thank you, Venus, for inspiring me to be the best player I could be and inspiring me to work hard. Every time you won this week, I felt like I’ve got to win, too.”

This year’s victory was a stark contrast from last year, when she lost the final to Germany’s Angelique Kerber in three sets. Williams was ousted from the US Open in a surprise loss to Czech player Karolina Pliskova in the semis. Kerber went on to win that tournament and gained the No. 1 ranking with it.

Congrats to @serenawilliams for this amazing achievement!!! What a historic final- both are true champions ???? @Venuseswilliams #AusOpen — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 28, 2017

Williams is still tied for consecutive weeks at No. 1 with Graf, at 186 weeks. She’s third in cumulative weeks at No. 1 behind Graf (377 weeks) and Martina Navratilova (332).

If Williams continues her tennis renaissance for the coming year, she could easily take both those records.

More congratulations:

Congratulations @serenawilliams on this historic achievement! A living legend and inspiration! — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) January 28, 2017

Congrats @serenawilliams on your 23rd major title and return to the top of the@WTA rankings. You are a history maker and a trailblazer. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2017

.@serenawilliams is now the most successful woman in the Open Era after passing Steffi Graf with victory at the #AusOpen. pic.twitter.com/CvXzxZ5R3Z — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 28, 2017

Serena Williams wins her 23rd Grand Slam! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? She moves past Steffi Graf in the record bookshttps://t.co/yba9v8wEBG pic.twitter.com/Pa07hWvDQ3 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 28, 2017

With achievements come awesome gifts, like these new Air Jordans:

Serena Williams receives two pairs of sneakers from the ???? for winning her 23rd Grand Slam singles title. ???? https://t.co/ATNr3Dw6Ir — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2017

The sisters have come a long way:

Venus and Serena Williams.

The Iconic sisters ???? pic.twitter.com/HCDCq6EszH — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) January 28, 2017

A stat that I don’t think most people know:

Wanna talk about dominance? Serena Williams has now won majors under 4 different US presidents. #AusOpen — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) January 28, 2017

A picture says a thousand words:

https://twitter.com/Karabo_Mokgoko/status/825288260121403392

