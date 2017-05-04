Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Chris Russo

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, an American sports radio personality best known as the former co-host of the Mike and the Mad Dog sports radio show with Mike Francesa, but also a huge tennis fan.

Wertheim and Russo discuss the current state of tennis, recent results and the upcoming French Open and lead-up clay tournaments. Russo explains how he got into tennis, his personal playing career and how he became so interested in the sport. He also talks about why, in his opinion, tennis loses out against more popular sports in the U.S., the struggles local radio stations and newspapers have when trying to cover top tennis players and tournaments, how he can get tennis on his broadcast, how tennis can become more relevant to the mainstream sports media and more.

Also on the podcast, Wertheim and Russo talk about Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer and more.

