Tennis Fans: thank you for a great 2016, looking ahead to 2017

Here’s a look at the biggest tennis rivalry of 2016.

Andy Murray took down Novak Djokovic at year’s end to become the world No. 1 on the ATP World Tour for the first time in his career.

On the WTA Tour, Angelique Kerber also earned a world No. 1 ranking and came away with 2 Grand Slam titles this season. She enters 2017 on top and ready to challenge the likes of Serena Williams and Simona Halep among others.

FanSided released its Fandom 250 list where Williams was the second highest ranked individual athlete among all fandoms. Her career accomplishments and her life off the court were well deserving of the overall #31 ranking on the list.

Tennis fans are excited to see both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal return to the 2017 season rested and recovered. They enter a competitive field of players that isn’t going anywhere. Federer, arguably the greatest men’s singles player in Open Era, will look to add to his career titles this upcoming season.

