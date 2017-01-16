Stan Wawrinka outlasts Martin Klizan at Melbourne Park
Stan Wawrinka survives a tough first round match against Martin Klizan at the 2017 Australian Open. The former winner at Melbourne Park moves on.
Stan Wawrinka outlasts Klizan, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
The five set match tested the former Australian Open winner more than expected. Wawrinka, however, remained focused and fought hard against the impressive play of Klizan.
Wawrinka won the Australian Open in 2014 and is considered an outside favorite to win this year at Melbourne Park. Narrowly escaping his match against Klizan, he must now reset and get ready for second round action.
“It wasn’t my best tennis today, but I was fighting, trying to stay in the game. I think he was playing well.
Other first round men’s singles winners included tennis superstar Roger Federer.
The 35-year-old Swiss tennis player is a four-time winner at the Grand Slam. He advances to second round action on a four set victory. Australian favorite Nick Kyrgios also moves on. The young tennis player won his first round match in straight sets to advance. Many have wondered about the health of Kyrgios going into Melbourne Park. He appeared in fine form against Gastao Elias.
World No. 1 Andy Murray won a hard fought three set match to advance. Still to play is Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic who will face Fernando Verdasco in his first round match. Stay tuned for more updates on men’s singles tennis at the 2017 Australian Open.
