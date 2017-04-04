Shelby Rogers outlasts Veronica Cepede Royg at Volvo Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Eleventh-seeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni outlasted Aleksandra Krunuc 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance into the second round of the Volvo Car Open.

In other first-round matches on the green clay at Daniel Island: Shelby Rogers of the United States defeated Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (6); Maria Sakkari of Greece defeated American Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-4.

Also, Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania defeated Cagla Buyukakcay of Turkey 6-0, 6-0; Italy’s Sara Errani defeated Grace Min of the U.S. 6-1, 6-1 and Fanny Stollar of Hungary beat Asia Muhammad of the U.S. 6-3, 7-5

And Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 in a match between Americans and Shuai Zhang of China defeated Misaki Doi of Japan 6-2, 6-1.

Elsewhere: Mona Barthel of Germany defeated American Jennifer Brady 7-5, 6-4; Russian-born Anastasia Rodionova of Australia defeated China’s Ying-Ying Duan 7-6 (3), 6-1; Magda Linette of Poland defeated Yulia Putintseva of Russia 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

And Daria Kasatkina of Russia defeated Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-1, 6-2 and Kristina Kucova of Slovakia defeated Silvia Soler-Espinosa of Spain 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

In doubles competition: Rodionova and Darija Jurak of Croatia defeated Taylor Townsend and Muhammad 6-4, 6-2; and Brady and Alison Riske defeated Davis and Rogers 6-2, 7-6 (2).