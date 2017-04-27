Sharapova reaches quarterfinals after 2nd win since return

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Maria Sharapova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Ekaterina Makarova 7-5, 6-1 Thursday.

In her second match after a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova hit nine aces and held serve throughout. She converted three of her four break points.

The five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1, who lost her ranking due to the suspension and entered the event on a wild card, will play Anett Kontaveit of Estonia for a place in the semifinals.

Also, Anastasija Sevastova beat sixth-seeded Johanna Konta 6-3, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against Simona Halep.

Laura Siegemund, a finalist last year, defeated the 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3, and Carla Suarez-Navarro beat Elena Vesnina 6-2, 6-4.