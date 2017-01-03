Serena Williams, Wozniacki win early round ASB Classic matches

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki were among the early round winners at the ASB Classic. Williams is the top seeded women’s singles player at the tournament.

Serena Williams kicks off 2017 with a win in early round action at the Auckland Open.

She took her opening round match against Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki also opened her season with a decisive victory over American Nicole Gibbs.

She took her match 6-1, 6-0.

The win for Wozniacki is exciting. She is the No. 3 seeded player at the tournament and hopes to have an impact on the 2017 WTA Tour. At just 26-years-old, the former world No. 1 has what it takes to rise again in the rankings. Wozniacki has 25 WTA and 4 ITF singles titles throughout her career.

Williams remains the favorite to win the ASB Classic.

After a strong 2016 WTA Tour, she enters the year just behind world No. 1 Angelique Kerber. The German tennis player is in action at the Brisbane International this week, leaving Williams and Wozniacki to contend with the likes of Venus Williams among others in Auckland.

Williams and Wozniacki would both love to grab a title at the ASB Classic. The Australian Open is right around the corner and either player has what it takes to feed off of early season succeses and make a run at the upcoming major tournament.

