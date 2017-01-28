Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams Australian Open final live blog

Serena Williams will face Venus Williams in the Australian Open final on Saturday, as No. 2 Serena looks to win her seventh title in Melbourne and 23rd major overall and No. 13 Venus aims to win the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

The Williams sisters last met in the final of a Grand Slam event in 2009, when Serena beat Venus at Wimbledon. Serena advanced to the final after beating Mirjana Lucic–Baroni in straight sets in the semifinal, while Venus beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets, coming back from a set down to reach her first major final since Wimbledon 2009.

The Williams sister have a significant history at the Australian Open—their first-ever match against each other was in Melbourne in 1998 and Serena first completed the “Serena Slam” after beating her sister in the final in 2003.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. local, 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Follow along belong for live updates, analysis and results from the championship match.

