Tennis players congratulate Serena Williams on pregnancy

Serena Williams announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and due this fall. 

On Wednesday morning, Williams posted, and quickly deleted, a Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.” A spokesperson later confirmed that she is pregnant. 

Williams, who has won 23 career Grand Slam titles, will sit out the remainder of the year. She won the Australian Open in January, beating her sister Venus in straight sets to claim her 23rd major title. 

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got engaged in late 2016. 

Here's a look at how the tennis world reacted to Williams's pregnancy. 











Williams plans to return to the tour in 2018. 

