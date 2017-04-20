Tennis players congratulate Serena Williams on pregnancy

Serena Williams announced Wednesday that she is pregnant and due this fall.

On Wednesday morning, Williams posted, and quickly deleted, a Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks.” A spokesperson later confirmed that she is pregnant.

Williams, who has won 23 career Grand Slam titles, will sit out the remainder of the year. She won the Australian Open in January, beating her sister Venus in straight sets to claim her 23rd major title.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got engaged in late 2016.

Here's a look at how the tennis world reacted to Williams's pregnancy.

@serenawilliams 🍼❤ 🎊!! You will be such an amazing mother and I wish your family health and happiness for the best journey in the world 😍 — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) April 20, 2017





There's gonna be a baby GOAT ….. We are so happy, and we know @serenawilliams will be a great mother — andyroddick (@andyroddick) April 20, 2017









A baby and a wedding? A VERY special year ahead for @serenawilliams So happy for her new journey… — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) April 19, 2017





"Auntie Caro" sounds pretty good to me☺️😍 Everyone around me getting pregnant! What a beautiful time 😍😍❤️👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) April 20, 2017









Statement from @WTA CEO Steve Simon on news that @serenawilliams is pregnant and expecting a child in the fall: pic.twitter.com/zjRFYKrsPL — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) April 20, 2017





Congratulations @serenawilliams! All the best to you and your family 👶🏽❤️#goat Hope you'll give it a go at the tennis court after the baby🏆 — Alla Kudryavtseva (@AllaK11) April 20, 2017





@serenawilliams @alexisohanian congratulations!! Am so happy for you both. You'll make great parents! 🍼😊😉 — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) April 20, 2017









Congratulations @serenawilliams on your exciting news! Enjoy this time! https://t.co/wvt562mnPq — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) April 19, 2017

Williams plans to return to the tour in 2018.

