Serena Williams shows off massive ring after engagement to Reddit co-founder
Allyssa Lee
After tennis champion Serena Williams announced that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, naturally there was clamor to see a ring.
So the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion teased her fans with a post of this delectable hardware …
Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering.
A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on
… before posting (on Reddit, of course), this shot of herself with Ohanian posing like some modern fairy tale on what looks like a street in Rome; a massive bauble on her left ring finger and a pair of Nikes on her feet:
And while it’s no taco ring, guess it’ll have to do.