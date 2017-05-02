Serena Williams featured on Humans of New York’s Met Gala series

Tennis star Serena Williams and fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian attended Monday night's Met Gala. The couple posed for the Humans of New York photographer and Ohanian paid Williams one of the best compliments, which was used for the caption.

“She has the biggest heart,” he said. “Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100% of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover, and soon, as a mother.”

Williams showed off her baby bump just weeks after she announced that she was pregnant and would miss the 2017 season.

