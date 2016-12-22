Serena Williams: highlights from her 2016 WTA Tour

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players in history. Despite withdrawing from the season-ending WTA Finals, the American still had plenty of highlights in 2016.

Serena Williams had a 38-5 singles record in 2016.

The American tennis player was named to FanSided’s Fandom 250 list and had a strong year on the 2016 WTA Tour.

Williams won in both Rome and at Wimbledon.

Her Wimbledon title was her 7th career title at the major tournament. She also defended her 2015 victory at the Grand Slam.

Wimbledon was not the only Grand Slam considered a success for Williams. Even though Wimbledon was her only major tournament title, she also made the finals at both the Australian and French Opens.

Her Grand Slam circuit was rounded out with a semi-finals birth at the US Open.

At year end, Williams is ranked world No. 2.

Even though German tennis star Angelique Kerber made it difficult for Williams to retain the No. 1 ranking, Williams is no doubt poised to challenge her for the position right away in 2017. The American’s dominance in women’s tennis is so solidified that 2016 was the first time in 3 seasons that anyone other than Serena Williams was ranked world No. 1.

The wild part about her 2016 WTA Tour is that Williams could have easily done better. She is 2 Grand Slam titles shy of the women’s singles record. Williams put herself in contention to beat that record in 2016. Though she came up just short in the first two major tournaments of the season, Williams performed well and should be considered a favorite in all major tournaments this upcoming tour.

