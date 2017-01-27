Serena Williams has slight edge over older sister Venus in Australian Open

Serena Williams meets her sister Venus for the 2017 Australian Open final. While Serena is seeking yet another title at Melbourne Park, Venus is going for her first.

Serena Williams is back in the finals at Melbourne Park.

She faces her older sister Venus who is now, at 36, the oldest singles player in Open Era to enter a finals match at the Australian Open. Both veteran tennis stars have a shot at glory.

Serena will, however, have the edge.

In their career head-to-head meetings, Serena is 16-11 against her sister. They even met once in the 2003 finals at the Australian Open where Serena took the match 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4. She goes into their finals match favored.

Both are playing strong tennis to start the 2017 WTA Tour. Serena is back to chasing Angelique Kerber for the world No. 1 ranking and Venus is coming off of a powerful victory over American CoCo Vandeweghe. Venus took the match over Vandeweghe 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3. Her consistency brought her back to win the final two sets of the semifinals match.

Serena Williams will not be taking the match lightly. She says that Venus is her “toughest opponent.” The sisters have a storied yet respectable rivalry against one another.

Williams went on to say that, “No one has ever beaten me as much as Venus has. She has a pretty good record against me, and we have a good record against each other. I just feel like, no matter what happens, we’ve won. She’s been through a lot, and I’ve been through a lot. And to see her come back and do so well is great.”

Stay tuned for another all-Williams final at Melbourne Park.

