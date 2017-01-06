Serena Williams engagement: Tennis great shows off her new ring

Serena Williams has been dominating the tennis headlines since the star got engaged to her boyfriend, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Now, it’s back in the news again for another reason!

According to Page Six, the Serena Williams engagement ring made its debut on — what else? — Reddit. Even though Williams posted the caption “engagement shoe game” underneath the photo of her together with her now-fiance, she knew that everyone would be looking at what was on her finger, not what was on her feet! (Which could be why she wore, appropriately enough, tennis shoes.)

According to The New York Post, Williams and Ohanian first met in Rome a little over a year ago. Prior to dating Ohanian, Williams was known for dating rapper Common and producer Brett Ratner, the latter to whom she was also rumored to be engaged.

Meanwhile, very little is known about Alex Ohanian’s dating life prior to the Serena Williams engagement. He’s better known for co-founding Reddit, for being a best-selling book author, and for making the Forbes 30 under 30 list for two years in a row.

But he is best known for his TED Talk, “How to Make a Splash on Social Media,” which you can see below.

For the most part, too, the couple kept their relationship off of social media, which is something that Serena Williams didn’t have the luxury of doing prior to this. And though Ohanian’s net worth is significantly less than Williams’s, Ohanian isn’t marrying her for the money. According to the sources that spoke with Page Six about the couple’s impending engagement, Ohanian genuinely loves Serena, and is looking forward to getting married to her (though the couple haven’t officially announced a wedding date, as of yet).

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!

