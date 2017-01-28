Serena Williams back on top with historic 23rd Grand Slam title

Serena Williams makes history by winning her 23rd career singles Grand Slam. The record breaking win comes at the Australian Open over sister Venus.

Serena Williams is back in more ways than one.

The 35-year-old American tennis superstar wins her seventh career Australian Open title and has regained the world No. 1 ranking. She also makes history, breaking her tie with Steffi Graf for the most Open Era Grand Slams.

Number 23 comes at the hands of sister, Venus Williams. The older Williams sister surged through Melbourne Park, defying the odds at various times and came into the finals match as Serena’s toughest opponent.

Throughout her career, no one has beaten Serena as much as her sister Venus. She is undoubtedly the favorite to challenge world No. 1. The younger Serena, however, could not be stopped at Melbourne Park.

She wins her 23rd Grand Slam 6-4 6-4 over Venus.

The win catapults Serena back into the world No. 1 position, surpassing German tennis player Angelique Kerber. It was a tough tournament for Kerber, who was defeated in the fourth round. She must now rebound after failing to defend her 2016 Australian Open title.

The Williams sisters were both celebrating Serena’s victory. After the match, Serena had this to say about her older sister Venus; “There’s no way I would be at 23 without her; there’s no way I would be at 1 without her. There’s no way I would have anything without her. She’s my inspiration”

Serena Williams continues her dominance over the sport of tennis and kicks off her 2017 WTA Tour with a major tournament title to start the year.

