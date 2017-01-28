Tennis world reacts to Serena Williams winning 23rd Grand Slam title

Serena Williams is the 2017 Australian Open champion, and predictably tennis Twitter is going crazy. 

Williams beat her sister Venus 6–4, 6–4 in Saturday's final. The victory gave Serena her 23rd major title and ensured that she'd regain her No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber. 

The likes of Billie Jean King, Judy Murray and a host of current professionals took to Twitter to congratulate Serena on her achievement. 

Serena has won 10 Grand Slam titles after the age of 30. 

