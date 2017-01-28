Tennis world reacts to Serena Williams winning 23rd Grand Slam title

Serena Williams is the 2017 Australian Open champion, and predictably tennis Twitter is going crazy.

Williams beat her sister Venus 6–4, 6–4 in Saturday's final. The victory gave Serena her 23rd major title and ensured that she'd regain her No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber.

The likes of Billie Jean King, Judy Murray and a host of current professionals took to Twitter to congratulate Serena on her achievement.

Congrats @serenawilliams on your 23rd major title and return to the top of the@WTA rankings. You are a history maker and a trailblazer. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2017

To @Venuseswilliams: Thanks for showing us it's never too late. What an

amazing run and what an amazing life. #championforever — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 28, 2017

Hey if you're gonna take an L, it may as well contribute to breaking a record. Huge congrats to @serenawilliams on 23. 👑👑👑 https://t.co/MsGceFG2Nb — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) January 28, 2017

What a match and surreal battle we just witnessed… Two legends. Inspiration for all 👑👑🇺🇸. — Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) January 28, 2017

30 grand slams en esta foto… pic.twitter.com/inkdUhtHQz — Paula Ormaechea (@paula_ormaechea) January 28, 2017

What an amazing moment! I love them both! 💜❤💜❤ — Taylor Townsend (@TaylorTownsend) January 28, 2017

Witnessed this. History maker 👏🐐 @serenawilliams — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) January 28, 2017

Also that hug at the end… almost cried. With that my friends, I'm going back to bed 🙈🙋🏽. — Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) January 28, 2017

Congratulations @serenawilliams 🏆2️⃣3️⃣#WilliamsSisters continuing to make history, break records, and inspire. #AusOpen 🇺🇸 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) January 28, 2017

Serena has won 10 Grand Slam titles after the age of 30.

