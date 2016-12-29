Serena Williams: 2016 saw her on Fandom 250 list

Serena Williams had a phenomenal 2016. Along with her wins on the WTA Tour, she also came in at No. 31 on FanSided’s Fandom 250 list.

Serena Williams had a successful 2016 for several reasons.

She won another Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon and came in at No. 31 on FanSided’s Fandom 250 list.

Williams is arguably the greatest women’s tennis player of all-time. She is on pace to break the career Grand Slam singles titles record. 2016 brought her closer to the record with a win at Wimbledon.

She enters 2017 in competition with new world No. 1 Angelique Kerber. The two lead a packed field of competitive players on the WTA Tour.

Williams is a fan favorite. She is a role model for women and all of her fans. The 35-year-old American tennis player has 71 WTA singles titles and counting. Time will prove Serena Williams to be one of the best the sport has ever seen.

With 2016 coming to an end, Williams is looking forward to the upcoming season on the WTA Tour. She must be considered a favorite in every match she plays. Her accomplishments speak for themselves and she will likely add to her titles on the court during the 2017 WTA Tour.

Serena Williams saw herself top the Fandom 250 list as the second overall individual athlete in the rankings. She came in behind only NBA star LeBron James. Look for Williams to continue her incredible career throughout the 2017 tennis season.

