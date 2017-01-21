Serena, Nadal, Raonic headline Day 6 at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Serena Williams continues her quest for a 23rd Grand Slam singles title while Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic also attempt to advance to the fourth round on Saturday at the Australian Open.

Under sunny skies and temperatures of around 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit), Ekaterina Makarova and Dominika Cibulkova opened play at Rod Laver Arena. Williams’ match was set to follow on the same court, with Nadal taking on Alexander Zverev in the last match of the afternoon there.

Raonic was scheduled to play Gilles Simon at Hisense Arena.

Nadal and Raonic are both in the same half of the draw as the beaten Novak Djokovic, who lost in the second round. The man who defeated him, Denis Istomin, was set to play his third-round match on Show Court 2.