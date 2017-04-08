Serbia into Davis Cup semis after doubles win vs. Spain

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Serbia wrapped up a Davis Cup quarterfinal victory against Spain by winning a five-set doubles on Saturday.

Viktor Troicki and Nenad Zimonjic beat Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in three hours.

Serbia has an unassailable 3-0 lead, and will go to France in the semifinals in September.

Its only previous match against France was in the 2010 final, where it won 3-2 in Belgrade for its first and only title.

Serbia has reached the semifinals for the first time in four years.

Troicki won his second point for Serbia in the quarterfinal, after beating Carreno Busta in the second singles on Friday. Novak Djokovic won the opening singles.

Five-time champion Spain was trying to make the semifinals for the first time since 2012, but without its two highest-ranked players, Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut.